Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,325 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 1.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. 53,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,595. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

