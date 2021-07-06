GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.95.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.