Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,742 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

