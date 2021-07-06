Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.