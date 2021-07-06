New York Life Investments Alternatives Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in State Street were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.