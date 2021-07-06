Covalent Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Covalent has a total market cap of $23.17 million and $4.59 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00166242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.45 or 0.99994104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00935379 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

