Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

