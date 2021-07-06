Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 26,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,295 shares.The stock last traded at $63.65 and had previously closed at $63.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

