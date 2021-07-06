Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $162.20

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.20, but opened at $155.00. Futu shares last traded at $147.54, with a volume of 75,798 shares changing hands.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $28,145,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

