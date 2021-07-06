Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $162.20

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.20, but opened at $155.00. Futu shares last traded at $147.54, with a volume of 75,798 shares changing hands.
FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.
The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $28,145,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.