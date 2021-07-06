Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.76

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.64. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 3,330 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $2,572,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

