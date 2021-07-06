TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.99. TIM shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 2,399 shares traded.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $144,976,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth $25,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth $16,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth $13,143,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

