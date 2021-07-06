Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Declines By 20.2%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 7,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,907. The stock has a market cap of $410.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

