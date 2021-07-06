Graviocoin Trading Down 15% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $466.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00405389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.