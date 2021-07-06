Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Birdchain has a market cap of $358,605.14 and approximately $116,813.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00057329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00970282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.33 or 0.08756883 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,587,673 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

