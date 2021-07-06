PegNet Reaches Market Cap of $333,673.79 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $333,673.79 and approximately $2,338.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00166242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.45 or 0.99994104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00935379 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

