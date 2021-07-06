Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 562.83 ($7.35).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of INF stock traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 538 ($7.03). The company had a trading volume of 4,306,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,659. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 541.40. The stock has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

