MML Investors Services LLC Buys 12,379 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

VV traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.02. 2,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,902. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.42 and a one year high of $203.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

