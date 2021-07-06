MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $79,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.87. The company had a trading volume of 341,110 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

