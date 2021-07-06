III Capital Management Takes Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCLFU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RCLFU remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,975. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 105,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,733 in the last quarter.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.