NWI Management LP Takes $7.99 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. 703,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,677,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

