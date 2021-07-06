III Capital Management Takes Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $299,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

