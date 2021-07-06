Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $50.02 Million Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $50,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,507. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

