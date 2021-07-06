III Capital Management Takes $1.17 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,933,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 247,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 105,199 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $5,266,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $537,453. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,460. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

