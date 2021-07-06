Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 10,886 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,195,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $51,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

