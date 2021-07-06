Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,572 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $48,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $7,155,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after purchasing an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.