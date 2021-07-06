Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.15.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

