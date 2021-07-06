Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 34,177,791 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,177,791 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fortive worth $68,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,800. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

