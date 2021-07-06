Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,900 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $435.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $311.89 and a 52-week high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

