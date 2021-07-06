Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $265.42 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $176.07 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

