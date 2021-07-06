Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 99,157 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $71,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.18. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 479.39 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.