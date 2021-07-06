AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,920,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $226,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

