Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,598. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

