Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.84. The company has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.