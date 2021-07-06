Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 390 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 100.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

NYSE CAT opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

