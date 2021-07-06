Prudent Man Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

VIAV opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,669 shares of company stock worth $2,945,875. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.