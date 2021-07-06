Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $477.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $477.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Humana by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.60. 4,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,432. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.07.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

