Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 839 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.79.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.08. 9,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

