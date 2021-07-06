46,468 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Bought by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Berkeley Lights makes up 1.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after buying an additional 507,940 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,989. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,609,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

