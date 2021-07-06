Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 2,377 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Palo Alto Networks worth $41,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW traded up $14.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold a total of 39,115 shares of company stock worth $13,910,794 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

