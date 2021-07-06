LH Capital Markets LLC Buys New Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,000. FTAC Hera Acquisition makes up approximately 1.0% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HERAU. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,289. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

