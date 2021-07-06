DFI.Money (YFII) Achieves Market Cap of $90.33 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $90.33 million and $53.34 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $2,340.45 or 0.06842086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00057351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00986907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.28 or 0.08890923 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

