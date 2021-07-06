HNC COIN (HNC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27,039.00

HNC COIN (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $259.63 million and $27,039.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HNC COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00010901 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,120.02 or 1.00157464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038574 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00062744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001094 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About HNC COIN

HNC COIN (HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling HNC COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

