Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

MLLGF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Several analysts have commented on MLLGF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

