International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

ICAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ICAGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 189,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,931. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

