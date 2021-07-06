IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IDWM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing, television entertainment, and media distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.