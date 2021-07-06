Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $669,019,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

