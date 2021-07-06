Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Starbucks accounts for about 0.4% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 120,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.