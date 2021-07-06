Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. 168,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,022,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

