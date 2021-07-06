600,000 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Purchased by LH Capital Markets LLC

LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,024,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMIIU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,875. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

