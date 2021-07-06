New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $1.13 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 169.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 714,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSOD traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. 1,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,829. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

